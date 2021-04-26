Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,957 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 337,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,430 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Natura &Co stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

