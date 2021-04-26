Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,489 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after buying an additional 191,722 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,111,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 181,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $79.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

