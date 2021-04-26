Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 961 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $24,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,542,000 after buying an additional 172,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 679.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 1,058,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $3,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

ASIX stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $805.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.