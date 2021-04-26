DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DISH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH opened at $42.48 on Monday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.