Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DSEY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

DSEY opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

