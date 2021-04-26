DMM: Governance Market Capitalization Achieves $3.52 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.00737236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00094134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.57 or 0.07359304 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars.

