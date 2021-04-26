Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNHBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dnb Asa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

DNHBY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.