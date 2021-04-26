DOGEFI 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.99 Million (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 68.7% lower against the US dollar. One DOGEFI coin can now be bought for about $4.35 or 0.00008079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00284019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.03 or 0.00995310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00732548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,820.04 or 0.99933580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army. DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI.

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

