Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Domtar were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 1,793.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,816,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Domtar by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Domtar by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 264,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $39.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $40.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

