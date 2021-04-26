DSP Group (DSPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, analysts expect DSP Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSPG opened at $14.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $342.31 million, a P/E ratio of -58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

In other DSP Group news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

