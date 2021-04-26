DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by Wolfe Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $139.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.62.

NYSE:DTE opened at $137.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

