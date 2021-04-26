Duke Realty (DRE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Duke Realty is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Duke Realty is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Duke Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Duke Realty have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The REIT is witnessing solid demand in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, achieving 736,525 square feet of new leases and renewals of its more than 5 million-square-foot portfolio in the Twin Cities metropolitan area over the last six months. It also announced closing of refinancing of its revolving credit facility with sustainability-linked pricing incentive. Apart from the e-commerce boom, supply-chain disruption triggered by the pandemic is likely to spur demand for incremental inventory storage over the long term. Given its solid capacity to offer modern facilities in tier 1 markets and solid balance-sheet strength, Duke Realty is well poised to capitalize on this. Yet, rising supply in several markets is likely to fuel competition and curb pricing power.”

Shares of DRE stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $201,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Duke Realty by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

