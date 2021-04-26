Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Dundee Securities

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target raised by Dundee Securities from $12.25 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPMLF. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

