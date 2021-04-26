DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.81 ($31.54).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock opened at €27.38 ($32.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a twelve month high of €28.60 ($33.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of €25.61 and a 200-day moving average of €20.61.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.