DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

