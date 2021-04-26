DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of DZS worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DZS by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DZS by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZSI opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.32. DZS Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DZSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

