e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,373 shares of company stock worth $13,598,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

