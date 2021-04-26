E.On (EONGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for E.On (OTCMKTS: EONGY):

4/23/2021 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2021 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2021 – E.On had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/26/2021 – E.On had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/15/2021 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2021 – E.On was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of E.On stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. E.On Se has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E.On Se will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

