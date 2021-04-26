easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on EJTTF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of EJTTF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.94. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

