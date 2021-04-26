eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.51. 128,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,784. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.