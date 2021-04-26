Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $226.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

