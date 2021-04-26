Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.44. 7,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,025. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.23.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

