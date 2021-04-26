Elamachain (ELAMA) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00064045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00741558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.44 or 0.07375327 BTC.

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

