Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$17.50 Average PT from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELD. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$47,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,432.30. Insiders sold 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504 over the last three months.

TSE ELD opened at C$13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.70. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.43 and a 12 month high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.