Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $188.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

