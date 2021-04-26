Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 58.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 39.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 76,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $188.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.