Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Embraer were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Embraer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Embraer by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $11.26 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.