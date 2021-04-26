Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several research firms have commented on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

