EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of ENQUF remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,337. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $306.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.