Enviva Partners (EVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Enviva Partners to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $277.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. On average, analysts expect Enviva Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.37 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 520.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

