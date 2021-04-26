Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading began coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQ stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The company has a market cap of $176.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

