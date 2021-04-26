Equinix (EQIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Equinix to post earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equinix to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $718.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $673.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.41. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total value of $1,222,161.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,752.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.89.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.