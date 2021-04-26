Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $152.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQGPF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

EQGPF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.90. 375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

