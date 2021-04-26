Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Shares of EQH opened at $33.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

