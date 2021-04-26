Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PACW. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

