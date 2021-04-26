Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stake Lowered by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.