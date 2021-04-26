Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,724,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

NYSE TEL opened at $134.72 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

