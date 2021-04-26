Essex Savings Bank Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 809.1% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $265.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.90 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $312.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

