Essex Savings Bank Has $1.79 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock worth $426,375,644. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $302.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.32. The firm has a market cap of $862.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.56 and a 12 month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.05.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

