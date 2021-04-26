Essex Savings Bank Sells 80 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NYSE:NKE opened at $130.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $135.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

