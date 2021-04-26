Ethbox Trading Down 36.5% Over Last Week (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Ethbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethbox has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. Ethbox has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $881,655.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00062955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00281770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.10 or 0.00994981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.58 or 0.00732331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00025928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,862.81 or 0.99967322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethbox Coin Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using US dollars.

