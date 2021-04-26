Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 8,121 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,122,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.42. 77,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,663. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

