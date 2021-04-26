Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,686,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.39. 5,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,917. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.