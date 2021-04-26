Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after buying an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.49. 15,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,620. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $173.06 and a 12-month high of $245.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

