Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,160. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

