Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $152,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $132,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $3,221,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 77.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $657.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $627.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.