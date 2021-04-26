Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,077 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The First of Long Island worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 55.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

FLIC opened at $21.50 on Monday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $511.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

