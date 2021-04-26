Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

UTHR opened at $207.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day moving average is $155.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

