Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint stock opened at $131.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $140.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFPT. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

