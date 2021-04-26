Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $224.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

